Pelicans' Lonzo Ball Says 'F--k Racism' in Post from George Floyd Protests

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Lonzo Ball attended a protest against police brutality and racial injustice on Sunday in California.

"Tired of being tired of being tired‼️" Ball wrote in an Instagram post. "F--k Racism and everybody who stand for that s--t. My momma white and my daddy black so don't say it can't be done."

Protests have grown across the country in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Prosecutors charged since-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after he knelt on Floyd's neck while placing him under arrest. Floyd communicated he was unable to breathe while being detained, but Chauvin continued kneeling.

Ball is among the handful of NBA players who attended protests this weekend:

Hall of Famer Michael Jordan issued a statement as well:

The story has hit particularly close to home for former NBA star Stephen Jackson.

Jackson said Thursday on NBC's Today that he had met Floyd in Texas and the two quickly struck up a conversation based on their shared resemblance. The 2003 NBA champion added he and Floyd "always hung together" when he'd travel to Houston.