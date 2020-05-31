2020 NBA Draft Rumors: Teams 'All over the Place' on Prospects at Top of Class

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Last year, Zion Williamson was the consensus No. 1 overall pick before the New Orleans Pelicans made him the top overall selection in the 2019 NBA draft.

No one player has been projected across the board as the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor touched on that in his Sunday mailbag while assessing where 19-year-old Israeli lottery prospect Deni Avdija falls on the Cavaliers' board:

"Avdija ranks somewhere behind [Anthony] Edwards, [James] Wiseman and [LaMelo] Ball, mixed in with Obi Toppin, Isaac Okoro, Killian Hayes, Tyrese Haliburton and possibly Onyeka Okongwu. Still, according to a source, this draft is 'all over the place' and teams are using this extra time to dig even more into one of the most uncertain classes since 2013."

The NBA announced that this year's draft lottery and combine were postponed May 1 due to ongoing public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic:

