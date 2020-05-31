Cavaliers Rumors: Deni Avdija Below LaMelo Ball, More After 'Extensive Homework'

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

As they evaluate their options in the first round of the 2020 NBA draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers consider Maccabi Tel Aviv prospect Deni Avdija to be in the group of players just below the best available.

According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the Cavs "have done extensive homework on Avdija" and believe him to be in "a large cluster of players in the second tier."

Memphis center James Wiseman, Illawarra Hawks guard LaMelo Ball and Georgia guard Anthony Edwards make up the first tier.

