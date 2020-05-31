Thabo Sefolosha 'Horrified' by George Floyd's Death: 'That Could Have Been Me'

Houston Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha reflected on the death of George Floyd from the perspective of his encounter with New York police in 2015.

Sefolosha and then-teammate Pero Antic were placed into custody, with the Civilian Complaint Review Board determining later he had been wrongfully arrested.

"I was just horrified by what I saw," Sefolosha said of the video in which a Minneapolis police officer is seen kneeling on Floyd's neck, per the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds. "That could have been me."

         

