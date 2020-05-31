Thabo Sefolosha 'Horrified' by George Floyd's Death: 'That Could Have Been Me'

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Houston Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha reflected on the death of George Floyd from the perspective of his encounter with New York police in 2015.

Sefolosha and then-teammate Pero Antic were placed into custody, with the Civilian Complaint Review Board determining later he had been wrongfully arrested.

"I was just horrified by what I saw," Sefolosha said of the video in which a Minneapolis police officer is seen kneeling on Floyd's neck, per the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds. "That could have been me."

