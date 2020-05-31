WWE Reportedly Bans 'Buckle Bomb' Move Following Nia Jax-Kairi Sane Spot on Raw

Colin Young-Wolff/Associated Press

WWE has reportedly banned the buckle bomb maneuver after Kairi Sane was busted open on a spot with Nia Jax last month.

Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported the news. The buckle bomb previously led to the retirement of Sting after he was injured in a 2015 match with Seth Rollins.

WWE doctors had to attend to Sane in the middle of her April 20 match against Jax on Raw. She was able to continue the match but has not been on Raw since, though it's unclear if that is injury- or storyline-related.

WWE has banned several moves in recent years for the safety of its competitors, including chair shots to the head, pile drivers and the vertebreaker. Shane Helms, who used the vertebreaker as his finish, expressed these "dangerous" moves are more about the competitors performing them than the moves themselves.

"I did the Vertebreaker, arguably the most dangerous move in the business, and never hurt anyone," Helms tweeted. "It's not the move, it's the execution."

While that is true, it's likely WWE is limiting its liability and protecting against moves that have a smaller margin for error.