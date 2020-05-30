Jon Moxley Shows Picture of Bruised Tailbone Injury After AEW Double or Nothing

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 31, 2020

OSAKA, JAPAN - FEBRUARY 09: Jon Moxley reacts during the New Japan Pro-Wrestling 'The New Beginning in Osaka' at Osaka-Jo Hall on February 09, 2020 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

AEW champion Jon Moxley revealed on Twitter that he suffered a bruised tailbone and offered proof of that injury Saturday:

WWE broadcaster and WWE Backstage host Renee Young, who is married to Moxley, said she would get some items ready:

Moxley recently defeated Brodie Lee at Double or Nothing on Sunday to retain the AEW title.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

