Jon Moxley Shows Picture of Bruised Tailbone Injury After AEW Double or Nothing

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

AEW champion Jon Moxley revealed on Twitter that he suffered a bruised tailbone and offered proof of that injury Saturday:

WWE broadcaster and WWE Backstage host Renee Young, who is married to Moxley, said she would get some items ready:

Moxley recently defeated Brodie Lee at Double or Nothing on Sunday to retain the AEW title.

