Jon Moxley Shows Picture of Bruised Tailbone Injury After AEW Double or Nothing

Jon Moxley Shows Picture of Bruised Tailbone Injury After AEW Double or NothingMay 31, 2020
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images
AEW champion Jon Moxley revealed on Twitter that he suffered a bruised tailbone and offered proof of that injury Saturday:
WWE broadcaster and WWE Backstage host Renee Young, who is married to Moxley, said she would get some items ready:
Moxley recently defeated Brodie Lee at Double or Nothing on Sunday to retain the AEW title.
