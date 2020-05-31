The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN: Woodley vs. Burns

0 of 6

It wasn't your typical Saturday night in Las Vegas, but it's starting to feel more routine.

The UFC continued to lead U.S.-based sports leagues in the race to get back to normal by hosting yet another live, fan-free fight card—it's fourth of the month—on Saturday night at its home-turf Apex facility.

Dana White and Co. will produce their second pay-per-view show in 28 days, UFC 250, next weekend from the same venue, featuring two-division world champion Amanda Nunes atop the bill.

It hosted UFC 249 without fans on May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Meanwhile, Saturday's show on ESPN featured compelling content across the board for 11 fights, including a returning former world champion against a difficult opponent in the main event and no fewer than six fights that ended in two rounds or less.

Broadcasters Brendan Fitzgerald, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping had the socially-distanced mics, and rather than continuing to conduct in-cage interviews with unmasked winners Cormier remained at his position and chatted with fighters sequestered to a separate interview station.

Keeping with Fight Night tradition, we looked at the card from start to finish and put together our list of the most memorable occurrences—winners/losers style—from the night's activity.

