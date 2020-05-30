Video: Tom Brady Advises to Embrace Adversity in 2020 Forman Graduation Speech

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spoke Saturday during the virtual high school graduation ceremony for the Forman School in Litchfield, Connecticut.

As seen in the following video (beginning at the 9:20 mark), Brady discussed the importance of overcoming adversity, such as the coronavirus pandemic:

"We've all had our difficult times overcoming different adversities and challenges that we're facing, and this one is no different," Brady said. "I think what you understand when you're going through things like this is you learn from them and you make the best of them."

With COVID-19 forcing colleges, high schools, middle schools and elementary schools across the country to shut down, many graduation ceremonies have been taking place virtually. Although it may not be what the students envisioned, Brady suggested they can turn the situation into a positive.

Brady also discussed his football career and the fact that he went from a sixth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots to arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

The future Hall of Famer told the graduating students that success is up to them: "Your future is going to be what you make of it. Because you're not going to be able to rely on people to do things for you. That's not the way life is. If you want to be great at something, you're going to have to put all your commitment and effort and discipline into doing just that."

Brady won six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards in 20 seasons with the Patriots, but even at 42 years old, TB12 is still chasing excellence.

He signed with the Buccaneers this offseason in hopes of winning a title with a new supporting cast. He has also stayed busy in other ways amid COVID-19.

Most notably, Brady competed Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity." Brady teamed with Phil Mickelson, while his former NFL rival, Peyton Manning, teamed with Tiger Woods in the golf event. Manning and Woods won the match by one hole.