Knicks Rumors: Bobby Portis' Contract Option Expected to Be Declined by NYK

The New York Knicks are reportedly "unlikely" to pick up the $15.75 million team option in the contract of power forward Bobby Portis for the 2020-21 NBA season.

Ian Begley of SNY reported the update Friday.

Portis signed with the Knicks in July. His numbers dipped from the previous two years with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards because of a crowded frontcourt rotation led by Julius Randle, Marcus Morris and Mitchell Robinson, though.

The 25-year-old University of Arkansas product averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 45 percent from the field in 66 appearances before NBA play was halted March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In February, Portis was asked whether he'd seek a buyout to join a contender, with the Knicks once again lagging outside the postseason picture.

"I'm 24 years old," he told reporters. "I'm not doing a buyout. I need as much money as I can for my family, my mom, my brothers. I haven't even thought about it. I don't know who came up with that. People think I'm older than I am. I'm still a young player as well."

Portis enjoyed the best statistical stretch of his career after being acquired by the Wizards ahead of the 2019 trade deadline. He averaged 14.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.7 threes (40.3 percent three-point shooting percentage) in 28 games (22 starts) for Washington.

He should generate a solid amount of interest as stretch 4 depth if the Knicks decline the option and allow him to become an unrestricted free agent.

Meanwhile, New York would probably utilize the additional cap flexibility to increase the amount of wing and backcourt scoring around new franchise cornerstone RJ Barrett.