Hall of Famer, Broncos Legend Floyd Little Diagnosed with Cancer

Denver Broncos legend Floyd Little has been diagnosed with cancer, according to one of his former college teammates. 

Pat Killorin told Nate Mink of Syracuse.com that Little has a "treatable but aggressive form of cancer." Killorin set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover the medical expenses. 

Little was named to the All-American first team in each of his three years at Syracuse from 1964 to '66. He scored 46 total touchdowns in 31 college games. 

The Broncos selected Little sixth overall in the 1967 NFL draft. He spent his entire nine-year career in Denver and ranks second in franchise history with 6,323 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns. The Connecticut native led the NFL in rushing yards (1,133) and yards from scrimmage (1,368) across the 1971 season. 

After his playing career ended, Little had his No. 44 jersey retired by Syracuse and Denver. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010. 

 

