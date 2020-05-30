Packers Rumors: Lane Taylor Agrees to Rework Contract to Free $3M in Cap Space

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have freed up cap space for 2020 by adjusting offensive lineman Lane Taylor's contract.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Packers will save $3 million after Taylor agreed to rework a deal that will now pay him "$1.5 million, including a $100,000 signing bonus."

