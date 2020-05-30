Packers Rumors: Lane Taylor Agrees to Rework Contract to Free $3M in Cap Space

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 30, 2020

Green Bay Packers guard Lane Taylor (65) stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have freed up cap space for 2020 by adjusting offensive lineman Lane Taylor's contract. 

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Packers will save $3 million after Taylor agreed to rework a deal that will now pay him "$1.5 million, including a $100,000 signing bonus."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Colin Kaepernick: Campaign to Pay for Legal Defense for Arrested MN Protesters

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Colin Kaepernick: Campaign to Pay for Legal Defense for Arrested MN Protesters

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron, More Athletes Speak Out on George Floyd's Death

    NFL logo
    NFL

    LeBron, More Athletes Speak Out on George Floyd's Death

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Mike Pettine High on Rashan Gary Entering 2020

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Mike Pettine High on Rashan Gary Entering 2020

    RobinAdams_
    via OTH Wisconsin

    1 Move the Packers Still Need to Make

    Last-minute additions that will make every team better

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    1 Move the Packers Still Need to Make

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report