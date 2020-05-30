TMZ: Rams' Aaron Donald's No. 99 Pendant with 85 Carats of Diamonds Worth $135k

Don Wright/Associated Press

In honor of his 29th birthday last week, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald treated himself to a very expensive piece of jewelry.

Per TMZ Sports, Donald spent big money (appraised at $135,000) on a custom-made pendant that features his jersey number 99 embedded in the design and 85 carats of diamonds.

Donald worked with Moe Diamonds in Pittsburgh to create the pendant.

TMZ also noted Donald had a message engraved in the back that read, "If you stay ready, you don't have to get ready."

Donald has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first six seasons and was awarded Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018.