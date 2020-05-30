WWE SmackDown Fallout: Dubious Jeff Hardy Storyline, Daniel Bryan Shines, More

1 of 4

Hardy has been open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol for years. WWE even made a mini-documentary chronicling his recovery that was shown over the span of a few weeks on SmackDown.

When this week's show opened with a chaotic scene outside the Performance Center, it quickly became clear WWE was setting it up to look like Hardy had relapsed.

He later returned to the show and attacked Sheamus, which indicates The Celtic Warrior is likely responsible for framing The Charismatic Enigma.

While the segment was taking place, a lot of people took to social media to voice their displeasure at WWE having Hardy participate in a storyline that made it appear as if he was drunk.

ProWrestlingSheet.com founder and WWE Backstage contributor Ryan Satin had this to say on Twitter:

"I can't even begin to explain how much I hate WWE making an angle out of someone's real-life addictions. Maybe I should reserve judgment until the angle plays out, but this is in such poor taste."

This is not the first time Hardy's history with drugs and alcohol has been used in a storyline in WWE. It was a constant topic of discussion during his feud with the straight-edge CM Punk.

The former WWE champion likely signed off on the angle or would have expressed discomfort about using that part of his life in a storyline, but the segment still fell flat for many watching at home.

The future for Hardy appears to include more matches against Sheamus, so we could see them lock horns again at Backlash on June 14.