Panthers HC Matt Rhule Believes in Teddy Bridgewater's Abilities as QB, Leader

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 29, 2020

En foto de archivo del 20 de octubre del 2019 el quarterback Teddy Bridgewater con los Saints de Nueva Orleans lanza en el juego ante los Bears de Chicago. El 8 de abril el entrenador Matt Rhule asegurÃ³ que la familiaridad de Bridgewater con el sistema ofensivo hicieron que fuera el candidato ideal para los Panthers sobre Cam Newton. (AP Photo/Mark Black, File)
Mark Black/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke with the Around the NFL crew Friday and provided praise for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the team this offseason.

"I believe so wholeheartedly in who he is as a quarterback," the first-year head coach said. "I believe in his abilities. I believe in his arm strength. I believe in his accuracy. I believe in his decision-making. But beyond that, I know he's going to make everyone else that much better."

Bridgewater, who was the New Orleans Saints' backup signal-caller last year, completed 67.9 percent of his passes for nine touchdowns and two interceptions and went 5-0 as a starter in relief of an injured Drew Brees.

             

