Panthers HC Matt Rhule Believes in Teddy Bridgewater's Abilities as QB, Leader

Mark Black/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke with the Around the NFL crew Friday and provided praise for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the team this offseason.

"I believe so wholeheartedly in who he is as a quarterback," the first-year head coach said. "I believe in his abilities. I believe in his arm strength. I believe in his accuracy. I believe in his decision-making. But beyond that, I know he's going to make everyone else that much better."

Bridgewater, who was the New Orleans Saints' backup signal-caller last year, completed 67.9 percent of his passes for nine touchdowns and two interceptions and went 5-0 as a starter in relief of an injured Drew Brees.

