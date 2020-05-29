Ex-Alabama 5-Star Recruit Antonio Alfano No Longer on Colorado Football Team

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Defensive lineman Antonio Alfano, a former Alabama transfer, has left the Colorado Buffaloes football team.

Per Brian Howell of BuffZone.com, the University of Colorado confirmed that Alfano is no longer a member of the football program because he's no longer enrolled in school.

Alfano was regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2019 recruiting class. He was a 5-star talent, the top-ranked strong-side defensive end and No. 5 overall player, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Prior to his senior season at Colonia High School, Alfano committed to the University of Alabama in May 2018.

Alfano's parents, Frankie and Hilda Alfano, tweeted in September 2019 their son requested to enter the transfer portal because his grandmother was on life support: "He is very close with her. Since this illness took effect, Antonio has taken it very hard. He has not attended classes and practices."

Two months later, then-Colorado head coach Mel Tucker tweeted Alfano committed to the Buffaloes. He was indefinitely suspended by new head coach Karl Dorrell in March for a violation of team rules.

Alfano didn't appear in a game for either Alabama or Colorado.