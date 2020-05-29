Shams: NBA Discussed 4 Restart Scenarios on Board of Governors Call

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA Board of Governors reportedly discussed four return-to-play scenarios during a conference call Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported details:

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also informed owners the league is targeting July 31 as a possible date to resume play, per Charania. The 2019-20 season has been halted since March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan was among those who spoke during the meeting, per Charania. He advocated for player safety and argued players shouldn't be brought back for "meaningless games," a sentiment shared by the league, making a full 30-team finish to the regular season unlikely.

A full timetable hasn't been released, but a July 31 resumption of the campaign would mean teams would need to start training camps in the near future. The late finish—the playoffs typically take around two months—could result in the start to the 2020-21 season also being delayed.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported next season may not begin until December, and even then fans may not be allowed in attendance.

"If you start in December, that doesn't mean the people are coming back in December, but maybe they're back by March," a Board of Governors member told Wojnarowski.

The remainder of the 2019-20 season is also likely to take place behind closed doors with most of the rumors in recent weeks pointing toward the Disney World complex in Orlando.