Cowboys' Aldon Smith on Recovery: 'I Got Fed Up with How I Was Living My Life'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 29, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Aldon Smith #99 of the Oakland Raiders looks on from the bench against the Cincinnati Bengals during their NFL game at the O.co Coliseum on September 13, 2015 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

As Aldon Smith prepares for his first season in the NFL since 2015, the new Dallas Cowboys defensive end spoke on Friday about his ongoing recovery from substance abuse issues.

In his first media conference since being reinstated by commissioner Roger Goodell, Smith told reporters he "got to a point where I was fed up with how I was living my life, and I knew I needed to change."

Smith explained he lost his way at some point: "I wasn't sure what my purpose was. I know football is one of my many purposes that God has put me here (for). ... With God giving me this gift, this talent...it was something I didn't finish."

The Cowboys signed Smith to a one-year deal on April 1, but he still had to apply for reinstatement to the NFL after being suspended for multiple violations of the personal conduct and substance abuse policies. 

Roger Goodell reinstated Smith on May 20, officially ending his five-year suspension from the league. 

Smith was suspended for one year in November 2015 following an August arrest on charges of hit and run, DUI and vandalism. He was required to apply for reinstatement at the end of the suspension in order to be eligible to play. 

Video Play Button

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair in December 2016 that Smith's application for reinstatement wouldn't be revisited during the season. 

The Oakland Raiders, who signed Smith to a two-year deal in April 2016, released him in March 2018 after police issued an arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident. He pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges in the case and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years of probation.

Per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Smith has been sober for nine months as of his signing with the Cowboys. 

Smith was a first-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2011. The 30-year-old recorded 47.5 sacks in 59 games over his first five seasons between the 49ers and Raiders. 

  

Related

    1 Move the Cowboys Still Need to Make

    Last-minute additions that will make every team better

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    1 Move the Cowboys Still Need to Make

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    McCarthy Prepping for Cowboys Job from Old Home of Green Bay

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    McCarthy Prepping for Cowboys Job from Old Home of Green Bay

    NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
    via NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

    Top 5 Super Bowl Sleepers

    Which dark horse team has the best chance at getting to the Super Bowl in 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top 5 Super Bowl Sleepers

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Debate: Where Does Lawrence Rank Among QB Prospects?

    @BR_Gridiron writers are split on the Clemson QB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Debate: Where Does Lawrence Rank Among QB Prospects?

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report