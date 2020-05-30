Who Else Besides Goldberg? Matt Riddle Feuds We Can't to See on WWE Main Roster

0 of 4

WWE

WWE was only going to be able to contain a star like Matt Riddle on NXT for so long.

All signs point to Riddle making his debut on SmackDown soon, especially after the May 29 broadcast featured an announcement from Kurt Angle and a fun video package confirming things for a later date.

Naturally, it's time to start thinking about feuds we'd like to see Riddle involved in now and down the road. Some are obvious—and some could make for a fun time while WWE potentially introduces Riddle to a much bigger viewership.

While WWE might feed a few lesser-known stars to Riddle at first to build him up some, these are the main-roster feuds we want to see once he's established and ready to start dancing with the biggest names of all.