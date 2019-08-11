Video: Matt Riddle Reveals Awkward Conversation with Goldberg at WWE SummerSlam

Credit: WWE.com

Coming out of SummerSlam, there's an obvious dream match fans want to see: Matt Riddle vs. Goldberg.

Riddle made his opinion of Goldberg clear when he live-tweeted Goldberg's loss to The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in June.

In another tweet he later deleted, Riddle called the former universal champion "absolutely the worst wrestler in the business."

Goldberg returned to WWE to defeat Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam on Sunday. As a result, he ran across Riddle backstage. The King of Bros recounted the moment during WWE's Watch Along for the show, with the relevant discussion starting at the 6:10 mark.

Riddle also said WWE had cameras capturing the exchange, and the tension was apparently very real, so much so that Shane McMahon "was scared."

WWE clearly has all of the backstory necessary if it ever did pit Riddle and Goldberg against one another in the ring.