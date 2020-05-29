Windhorst: NBA to 'Make Sure' Zion Williamson, Pelicans Involved in Playoff Plan

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after a basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

The NBA is reportedly working to "make sure" rookie sensation Zion Williamson and his New Orleans Pelicans are involved in any plan to resume the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the update Friday on Get Up.

"Paranoia is at the top of the list with anything in the NBA," Windhorst said. "... They're always paranoid about everything—'the league is screwing me, and they're helping that guy.' In this case, there's a number of different reasons why the league would want to have 20 or 24 teams. A number of different reasons to get extra games. But most of those scenarios include having Zion Williamson in the postseason."

Here's a look at Windhorst's full comments about the NBA's return-to-play plans (Zion comments start around the 1:20 mark):

                    

Video Play Button

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    NBA GM Survey Results Revealed

    Survey polling GMs on return-to-play formats revealed 75% voted for a play-in games, 25% voted for group stage

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA GM Survey Results Revealed

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Player-Turned-Music Star

    Ex-Heat PG Carlos Arroyo has more hits than any NBA player. He reveals his journey from the court to reggaeton star ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Player-Turned-Music Star

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame Calls Out Former NFL QB

    Lillard tells Dan Orlovsky 'Mf watch yo mouth' after he said Dame came off as 'entitled' for comments on not playing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame Calls Out Former NFL QB

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Most Surprising Finals Teams 🏆

    5 teams that defied our expectations with their unlikely title run

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Most Surprising Finals Teams 🏆

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report