Windhorst: NBA to 'Make Sure' Zion Williamson, Pelicans Involved in Playoff Plan

The NBA is reportedly working to "make sure" rookie sensation Zion Williamson and his New Orleans Pelicans are involved in any plan to resume the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the update Friday on Get Up.

"Paranoia is at the top of the list with anything in the NBA," Windhorst said. "... They're always paranoid about everything—'the league is screwing me, and they're helping that guy.' In this case, there's a number of different reasons why the league would want to have 20 or 24 teams. A number of different reasons to get extra games. But most of those scenarios include having Zion Williamson in the postseason."

