Titans Safety Kevin Byard Says Buying New House for His Mother Was 'Pipe Dream'

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans signed All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to a five-year, $70.5 million extension last July.

Byard used some of his salary to gift his mother a new home, which he described as "a pipe dream" when "you come from where I come from":

"His parents got divorced when he was 14, which led to a move from Philadelphia to Atlanta with his mother, three brothers and two sisters," ESPN's Turron Davenport wrote. "He and his older brother had to rush home from high school to help take care of their younger siblings while their mother was working two jobs to make ends meet."

Byard has also been generous in COVID-19 relief efforts:

Byard played at Middle Tennessee State from 2012 to '15, recording 19 interceptions and 318 tackles for the Blue Raiders. The Titans selected him in the third round (No. 64 overall) of the 2016 NFL draft, and he led the league with eight picks in 2017.

Last season, Byard recorded nine passes defended, five interceptions and 320 tackles across 16 regular-season games before sixth-seeded Tennessee made a Cinderella postseason run that ended at the hands of the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.