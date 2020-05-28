Damian Lillard Tells Dan Orlovsky 'Watch Yo Mouth' After 'Entitled' Comments

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Damian Lillard took exception to comments ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky made after the Portland Trail Blazers star said he would sit out games if the NBA season returns and the team doesn't have anything to play for.

On Thursday's episode of Get Up, Orlovsky said Lillard came off as a "spoiled and entitled brat."

Lillard responded on Twitter:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.