Damian Lillard Tells Dan Orlovsky 'Watch Yo Mouth' After 'Entitled' Comments

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 28, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard passes the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Trail Blazers 127-117. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Damian Lillard took exception to comments ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky made after the Portland Trail Blazers star said he would sit out games if the NBA season returns and the team doesn't have anything to play for. 

On Thursday's episode of Get Up, Orlovsky said Lillard came off as a "spoiled and entitled brat." 

Lillard responded on Twitter:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

