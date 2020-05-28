Owner of World's Rarest Michael Jordan Toys Would Like to Donate to NBA Legend

Paul Kane/Getty Images

What good is assembling a collection of Michael Jordan memorabilia if you can't show it off?

Radio.com's Jordan Cohn and BJ Barretta profiled Joshua De Vaney, a native of Western Australia who has collected "every Michael Jordan toy imaginable" over the years.

Rather than cashing in on his investment, De Vaney said he prefers to have the collection brought to the United States, where it could have a more formal display. He also brought up the idea of giving the items to Jordan directly:

"I would love to have this displayed in Chicago or somewhere in America where the majority of Michael Jordan fans... can just go and be surrounded and learn about these toys. And that way I believe people get a lot more excited and a lot more involved and invested into his toys once they see them."

"So for me, it's truly about getting my collection over to the States either to be exhibited in museums... [or] I would like to donate it to Michael. So I'm certainly not out trying to make a dollar off of it, I would just like to give this to Michael as part of his legacy for people to enjoy."

De Vaney believes the oldest toys he owns date back to 1987 and were never mass-produced. He has 33 of the 48 figurines that were made.

With the airing of the 10-part docuseries The Last Dance, the value of Jordan memorabilia is exploding. An autographed version of his 1986-87 Fleer rookie card sold for $125,000 earlier this month.

The timing has never been better for De Vaney to see whether he can do something special with his stockpile of Jordan toys.