Former WWE Stars the Revival Debut in AEW as FTR; Cash Tweets After Dynamite

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The tag team FTR, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, made their official AEW debut on Wednesday night's episode of Dynamite.

Wheeler and Harwood were formerly known as Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson in WWE, and their tag team was called The Revival. Now, they are looking to make a splash in AEW after saving The Young Bucks from an attack at the hands of The Butcher and The Blade:

It initially looked like FTR were going to join in on the beatdown of The Bucks, but by fighting off The Butcher and The Blade instead, they delayed the physical interaction between themselves and The Young Bucks that most AEW fans want to see.

After FTR made their debut, Wheeler tweeted the following:

Harwood also tweeted a photo of himself and Wheeler standing side by side with wrestling legends Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard, who both work for AEW:

FTR received their WWE release from WWE last month, and it was widely expected at the time they would eventually end up in AEW because of their interactions with The Young Bucks on social media over the years.

As The Revival, Wheeler and Harwood held the NXT, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, making them the only tag team in WWE history to accomplish that feat. Even so, they were rarely the primary focus of the WWE tag team division.

Tag team wrestling as a whole isn't as valued in WWE as it is in other companies like AEW, which primarily explains why Wheeler and Harwood made the leap.

There are several intriguing matchups on the table for FTR in AEW, and while the clash with The Young Bucks hasn't happened yet, it seems like it's only a matter of time before they put on what some fans consider to be a tag team dream match.

