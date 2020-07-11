Re-Drafting the 2008 NFL Draft

0 of 31

Nick Wass/Associated Press

This offseason, Bleacher Report is imagining how every NFL draft this century would go down if teams could jump into Dr. Emmett L. Brown's retrofitted DMC DeLorean and go back in time.

What if they could all set the flux capacitor for April 26, 2008?

In our opinion, you'd end up with quarterbacks in the top two spots but none of the next 29.

Here are the specifics in a re-draft that includes those two signal-callers, five running backs, four wide receivers, two tight ends, seven offensive linemen, six front-seven defenders and five defensive backs.

Note: There are only 31 selections because the New England Patriots forfeited their original first-round pick as part of their penalty for the Spygate scandal.