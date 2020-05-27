Colby Covington on Drew McIntyre Feud: I Will 'Take His Soul Out of His Body'

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

UFC star Colby Covington might be trying to talk his way into a WrestleMania match.

Back in April, Covington teased a possible career in pro wrestling and told the What the Heck show (h/t Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting) he'd "make wrestling real again." That drew a response from WWE champion Drew McIntyre, who cited the size disparity between himself (6'5", 265 lbs) and Covington (5'11", 170 lbs).

"I'll smash his head in. I'll shut him up," he told ESPN's Arda Ocal (h/t Lee). "I'll break his jaw like [Kamaru] Usman did, and then more people watch WWE. So, Colby, I'll fight you. No title shot, though. That's reserved for the WWE Superstars."

Covington told ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Wednesday that he now has genuine hostility toward McIntyre because he thought The Scottish Psychopath called him out for no reason.

"Drew McIntyre did not only disrespect me, he crossed the line," Covington said. "... Drew McIntyre, he's lucky it's quarantine right now. ... But I promise you, when things get back to normal, Ariel, I'm gonna go find Drew McIntyre, I'm gonna hunt him down, and I'm gonna take his soul out of his body."

The discussion about McIntyre begins around the 25:22 mark.

WWE has long welcomed in combat sports stars, including Ken Shamrock, Ronda Rousey, Mike Tyson, Tyson Fury, Matt Riddle, Cain Velasquez and Shayna Baszler. Conor McGregor called out the WWE roster writ large in 2016 as well.

It appears Covington would be more than happy to make the leap if Vince McMahon gives him a call.