'Remember His Name: The Rise of Kobe Bryant' Book Scheduled for Fall 2021

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer announced Wednesday he will release a new book about the early life of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Remember His Name: The Rise of Kobe Bryant is scheduled to be released in the fall of 2021.

Bryant died along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, in a helicopter crash in January at 41 years old.

He is known as one of the best basketball players of his generation with 18 All-Star selections and five NBA titles on his way to a Hall of Fame induction on the first ballot.

This book is set to cover the superstar's early years and high school career at Lower Merion in Philadelphia. The book will also follow "his development as a person/basketball star."

Sielski also grew up in the Philadelphia area and has been with the Philadelphia Inquirer since 2013.