Premier League Announces 4 More Positive Coronavirus Tests in Round 3 of Testing

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 27, 2020

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 14: The Premier League logo amongst shirts from Premier League clubs on May 14, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus)
Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Premier League announced Wednesday that four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 during the third round of testing. 

Per Goal, the EPL confirmed four positive tests came from three different clubs and 1,008 people were tested. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

