Premier League Announces 4 More Positive Coronavirus Tests in Round 3 of Testing

Premier League Announces 4 More Positive Coronavirus Tests in Round 3 of TestingMay 27, 2020
Visionhaus/Getty Images
The Premier League announced Wednesday that four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 during the third round of testing.
Per Goal, the EPL confirmed four positive tests came from three different clubs and 1,008 people were tested.
