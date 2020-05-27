UFC Fight Night Card for May 30 Approved by Nevada Athletic Commission

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 09: UFC President Dana White speaks to the media after UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Nevada Athletic Commission has signed off on UFC's Saturday event at the company's APEX facility in Las Vegas, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

UFC had staged its last three events at an empty VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tyron Woodley is slated to fight Gilbert Burns in the main event of Saturday's card.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    KSW returns with lightweight title unification fight on July 11 in Warsaw, Poland

    MMA logo
    MMA

    KSW returns with lightweight title unification fight on July 11 in Warsaw, Poland

    Damon Martin
    via MMA Fighting

    Katlyn Chookagian Excited to Fight Freely on May 30

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Katlyn Chookagian Excited to Fight Freely on May 30

    UFC
    via UFC

    NSAC approves UFC on ESPN 9 and UFC 250 for UFC APEX, approves new COVID-19 protocols

    MMA logo
    MMA

    NSAC approves UFC on ESPN 9 and UFC 250 for UFC APEX, approves new COVID-19 protocols

    Steven Marrocco
    via MMA Fighting

    Woodley Says Burns Is a 'Sacrificial Lamb' at UFC Fight Night

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Woodley Says Burns Is a 'Sacrificial Lamb' at UFC Fight Night

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report