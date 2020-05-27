UFC Fight Night Card for May 30 Approved by Nevada Athletic Commission

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Nevada Athletic Commission has signed off on UFC's Saturday event at the company's APEX facility in Las Vegas, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

UFC had staged its last three events at an empty VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tyron Woodley is slated to fight Gilbert Burns in the main event of Saturday's card.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.