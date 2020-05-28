Ranking the Most Epic Heel Turns in WWE and WCW History

1 of 11

The Four Horsemen Excommunicate Sting: At Clash of Champions X, The Four Horsemen turned against rising star Sting and kicked him out of the group. The faction all became heels while Sting was solidified as a future rising star in WCW.

Larry Zbyszko Turns on Mentor Bruno Sammartino: While most have likely never seen it, this heel turn remains one of the most iconic in WWE history. Zbysko turned on his mentor and friend to finally get a chance at standing at the top of the business.

Stephanie McMahon Chooses Love Over Family: It's difficult to imagine a time before Stephanie was one of WWE's top heels. Her romance with Triple H blended together kayfabe and reality and ultimately defined the company to this day. Before she chose The Game over the McMahons, her character was so much different to the one she portrays today.

Owen Hart's Jealousy Breaks Up a Family: Before his tragic death, few could make more of so little than Owen Hart. When he turned against his brother, Bret, it was the defining run of his career. If he had lasted longer at the top, it would be one of the truly greatest turns in wrestling.

Tommaso Ciampa Breaks Johnny Gargano's Heart: This heel turn remains fresh, perhaps too fresh to rank too highly. However, it is impossible to forget how NXT's defining feud started. The steadfast friendship of the brand turned sour when Ciampa decided he was done with his DIY teammate, Gargano, in May 2017.

Becky Lynch Snaps on Charlotte Flair: The landscape in the WWE women's division would look completely different if Lynch had won the SmackDown Women's Championship in 2018 rather than losing to Charlotte. However, this turn was temporary as fans soon forced the company to accept she was still a fan favorite.