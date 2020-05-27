Knicks News: GM Scott Perry Signs Contract Extension; Terms of Deal Undisclosed

Knicks News: GM Scott Perry Signs Contract Extension; Terms of Deal UndisclosedMay 27, 2020
Scott Perry will remain in his position as general manager with the New York Knicks for the 2020-21 season.
The team announced Wednesday that Perry signed a one-year extension, but financial terms were not disclosed:
Perry's extension has been in the works for some time, with the two sides agreeing to an extension in April.
"Scott is a well-respected basketball executive who I have known for more than 20 years, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we look to build a winning team in New York,” Knicks president Leon Rose said in a statement at the time.
New York's front office underwent significant changes during the season. Rose officially took over as president on March 2 after Steve Mills left the position in February.
Perry originally signed a five-year deal to become general manager of the Knicks in July 2017. The deal included a mutual option after this season that needed to be decided on by May 1.
The Knicks were 21-45 this season when play was suspended on March 11. They have gone 67-163 with no postseason appearances in three seasons since Perry took over as general manager.
