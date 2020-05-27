Redskins' Adrian Peterson to Have Role Even as a 2-Down RB, OC Scott Turner Says

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2020

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 15: Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at FedExField on December 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins will have a crowded backfield in 2020, but offensive coordinator Scott Turner still sees Adrian Peterson as a useful piece.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Turner elaborated on how he plans to utilize Peterson:

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

