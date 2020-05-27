Redskins' Adrian Peterson to Have Role Even as a 2-Down RB, OC Scott Turner Says

Will Newton/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins will have a crowded backfield in 2020, but offensive coordinator Scott Turner still sees Adrian Peterson as a useful piece.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Turner elaborated on how he plans to utilize Peterson:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.