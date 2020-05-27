2020 NBA Draft Rumors: Latest on Anthony Edwards, Killian Hayes and Paul Reed

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The top of the 2020 NBA draft appears to be as unsettled as any class in recent memory, with at least two candidates reportedly in the mix as the best overall player available.

Per Chad Ford on his NBA Big Board podcast (h/t HoopsHype.com), a number of teams he has spoken with have Georgia's Anthony Edwards ranked ahead of LaMelo Ball as the No. 1 player on their board.

Ford added that the "range" for Edwards and Ball is the same, with neither player ranked lower than fifth by teams.

One player with a potentially wider range of outcomes is Killian Hayes. The Florida native, who spent the 2019-20 season in Germany with ratiopharm Ulm, has "been mentioned anywhere from three to 10" by teams, according to Ford.

Looking further down the draft board, Ford noted some scouts consider DePaul's Paul Reed as the sleeper in this class.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Hayes ranked as the No. 2 prospect in this class, one spot ahead of Edwards, citing "improved scoring skills" as the biggest reason he's become so intriguing at the top of the draft.

Hayes had a 59.1 true shooting percentage in 33 games for ratiopharm Ulm last season. His long-distance shooting remains a work-in-progress, as evidenced by his 29.4 three-point percentage, but there are reasons to be optimistic. The 18-year-old shot 87.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Edwards is an athletic marvel, with Wasserman noting his "shot-creation and shot-making" have him in the conversation for the top pick. The Atlanta native is still developing his shooting touch based on a 40.2 field goal percentage. He needs to get better at avoiding mistakes, as he had nearly as many turnovers (87) as assists (91) in 32 games for the Bulldogs.

Reed isn't currently ranked among Wasserman's top 50 prospects in the 2020 draft. The 6'9" forward is coming off a down season, despite averaging a double-double with 15.1 points and 10.7 rebounds.

Teams could be intrigued by the potential Reed displayed as a sophomore in 2018-19 when he shot 40.5 percent from three, albeit on just one attempt per game. He shot over 50 percent overall from the field in each of his three seasons with the Blue Demons.

Without a clear No. 1 player available like Zion Williamson last year, the debate about who should be the top choice in the 2020 draft will continue until the pick is made.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported on Tuesday that some teams anticipate the draft will be postponed until September.

For now, this year's draft is still scheduled to be held on June 25.