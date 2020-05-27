Former NBA Star Stephen Jackson Mourns His 'Twin' George Floyd After His Death

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson is mourning the death of George Floyd, whom he called his "twin" in a post on social media.

Jackson wrote about his relationship with Floyd, who died in hospital Monday shortly after being physically restrained by police responding to an alleged forgery in progress, and shared a number of pictures of them together on Instagram:

"Where we from not many make it out but my Twin was happy I did. I’m gonna continue to make u proud fam. It makes me so angry that after all the things u been through when u get to your best self that they take u out like this. F--k Rest Easy Twin."

"The love is diff when u really wanna see your brother win. Twin was really living through me. He was talented in 2 sports and the difference between me and bro was I had more opportunity than he did. 2 things we have in common both from the bottom and both of our names will live forever. U will remember the name George Floyd. Love u twin. Rest Easy. Love to all who have love for all. I mean that."



According to CNN.com's Ray Sanchez, Joe Sutton and Artemis Moshtaghian, four Minneapolis police officers were fired on Tuesday for their involvement in Floyd's death.

Per TMZ Sports, Jackson said he is traveling to Minnesota to join efforts seeking justice for Floyd.

Video footage showed one of the officers press his knee into the back of Floyd's neck when Floyd was pinned to the ground and handcuffed, and Floyd could be heard telling the officer he was unable to breathe.

Jackson told TMZ he grew up in the same Houston-area neighborhood as Floyd and the two maintained a close friendship.