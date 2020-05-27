Mock Draft of WWE's All-Time Roster to Create the Greatest Ever PPV

7 of 8

Velveteen Dream vs. Rick Rude (Midcard title)

This feud would be all about mind games and one-upmanship. Dream has modeled a lot of his characteristics after Rude, so it would be a lot of fun to see how they would perform as opponents. This match would be worth it just for the airbrushed tights they would each have made with their opponent’s face on it.

The Rockers vs. The New Day (Tag titles)

How much selling do I have to do for this one? They represent two teams who were ahead of their time from two different eras. The high-flying action alone would make this a Match of the Year candidate. The feud would be as simple as two competitive teams fighting over gold. They don’t need anything else.

Edge and Christian vs. Hart and Bulldog (Steel Cage)

This would be built up as the Hatfields vs. The McCoys of Canada. Bulldog is Owen’s Brother-in-law, which makes him a member of The Hart Family. Edge and Christian were kayfabe brothers, so this would be all about proving the Harts are not the only good wrestling family from Canada.

Becky Lynch vs. Madusa (Women’s Championship)

Madusa was the top women’s wrestler in WWE for years, so she would take exception to The Man claiming to be the best of all time. A veteran Alundra Blayze taking on Lynch at the top of her game would be a huge attraction.

Lita vs. Asuka (No. 1 Contender)

Lita and Asuka are two of the most unique individuals of their generations. When you have two people who are that talented and that different from the rest of the pack, putting them in the ring together is an easy decision. Lita would be the better choice to work this feud as a heel while Asuka operated as the fan-favorite.

Angle vs. Flair vs. Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton vs. CM Punk (Elimination Chamber)

What happens when you take six of the best professional wrestlers in history and stick them inside The Elimination Chamber? You get one of the most physical and entertaining matches of all time. The six competitors in this match represent every major era from the ‘80s until today.

The Ultimate Warrior vs. Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House)

The Ultimate Warrior’s most memorable feuds were against supernatural characters like The Undertaker and Papa Shango. He has never seen anything like The Fiend, but Wyatt has never faced anyone like Warrior, either. Seeing how they handle each other’s wild personalities would be incredible.

Sting vs. The Undertaker (World title)

WWE missed their chance to put Sting in the ring with The Undertaker, but I will not make the same mistake. This match along would fill the entire arena. People would travel from around the world to see two of the biggest stars from the Monday Night War finally meet face to face. Adding any kind of extra storyline on top of this would be a mistake. All it would be is two legends competing to see which one is better.