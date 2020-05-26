Wizards' John Wall Says He's '110 Percent' Healthy After Achilles Injury

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall hasn't played since December 2018 and has been sidelined with an Achilles injury, but he said he is "110 percent" healthy.

Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the news, noting Wall still does not plan on returning to the floor at any point during the 2019-20 season if play does resume after the campaign was suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ESPN, Wall said he is "itching" to return next season after he underwent surgery for bone spurs in his left heel that ended his 2018-19 season and another for a torn left Achilles that kept him off the court this season.

It wasn't long ago Washington was one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference when Wall and Bradley Beal were healthy and playing together.

The Wizards made the playoffs four times in a five-year stretch from 2013-14 until 2017-18, advancing to the second round three times. However, they missed last season's playoffs without Wall and are just 24-40 this season even though Beal has taken a number of strides from a statistical standpoint.

Beal was averaging 30.5 points per game in 2019-20 before play was suspended and posted 25.6 points per night in 2018-19.

"I'm just focused on getting back out there and watching how Brad has developed, how our team has developed, how we have made changes in the organization to prepare ourselves for next season and see what we can do," Wall said.

If Wall is healthy and can at least resemble the version of himself that was a five-time All-Star, a 2014-15 All-Defensive second-team selection and a 2016-17 All-NBA third-team selection, Washington can return to the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

He surely believes that will happen given his comments Tuesday.