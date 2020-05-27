How WWE Can Revive 24/7 Championship Gimmick 1 Year After Debut

0 of 4

WWE

WWE potentially has something special on its hands with the 24/7 Championship gimmick.

Potentially.

At times, the interesting title that so fits today's modern world and was introduced by Mick Foley merely feels like an afterthought. NASCAR drivers have won it in promotional events, Santa Claus won it and now famed NFL player Rob Gronkowski has his paws on it.

But like anything else under the WWE umbrella, there is always a way to take something off the backburner, shove it into the spotlight and have fans invested.

Here are a few ways WWE can get the 24/7 Championship back on track.