Warriors HC Steve Kerr Serves as Guest Speaker During Eagles Offseason Program

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 26, 2020

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Since NFL teams are still conducting business virtually, the Philadelphia Eagles decided to bring in a guest speaker on Tuesday. 

Eagles safety Will Parks said Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the team with a message of doing everything in your power to get better:

Even though the Warriors haven't played a game in more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kerr's presence has been felt across the sports world. He was a key figure in ESPN's The Last Dance documentary and started a podcast with Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. 

Kerr joined the Seahawks for a Zoom call last week to talk about Michael Jordan's competitiveness.

Given the amount of success Kerr has had throughout his NBA career—he's won eight combined championships as a player and head coach—and having played with legends like Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Tim Duncan, it's no wonder teams from other sports would want to have him talk to their players. 

Video Play Button

