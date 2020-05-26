Report: Oakland A's Will Have 'Widespread' Furloughs Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics are set to become the latest MLB franchise to furlough several employees because of lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported there will be "widespread" cuts across the organization, and some who remain will be asked to take pay cuts.

The Los Angeles Angels previously announced furloughs of non-playing staff beginning June 1, including their scouting department and many minor league staffers.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.