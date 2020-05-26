Report: Oakland A's Will Have 'Widespread' Furloughs Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - JULY 22: General view of the Oakland Athletics logos in the dugout before the game against the San Francisco Giants at the Oakland Coliseum on July 22, 2018 in Oakland, California. The Oakland Athletics defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in 10 innings. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics are set to become the latest MLB franchise to furlough several employees because of lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported there will be "widespread" cuts across the organization, and some who remain will be asked to take pay cuts.

The Los Angeles Angels previously announced furloughs of non-playing staff beginning June 1, including their scouting department and many minor league staffers. 

    

