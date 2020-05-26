FC Cincinnati's Jaap Stam Thought Twitter Photo Mistake Was Practical Joke

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

FC Cincinnati manager Jaap Stam said Tuesday he thought a friend was playing a prank when they sent him a Twitter post by the club about his hiring that instead showed a photo of Ajax youth coach Tinus van Teunenbroek.

Stam, a former Manchester United and AC Milan center-back, told ESPN he was "quite surprised" by the mistake but he quickly moved on.

"I got the picture over here from a friend in Holland and I thought he made a practical joke by orchestrating the picture himself," he said. "Afterward, I got a message from somebody else as well, so after that, I was quite curious what was going on. So I saw the picture on the website and I was quite surprised, but mistakes are made and I can laugh about it as well."

The Orange and Blue deleted the mistaken picture and reposted the Tweet with a proper one:

Other MLS clubs took the opportunity to jokingly jab at the error, though:

Stam most recently guided Dutch club Feyenoord from June to October of 2019 before stepping down.

He replaces Ron Jans, who resigned in February amid an investigation into the alleged use of a racial slur.

The 2020 MLS season has been on hold since March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.