Which States Have Produced the Most CFB 5-Star Talent in Recent Years?

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Recruiting rankings do not define a player. They are, however, increasingly accurate and consistently show the upside of a prospect as he's headed toward college football.

And the ultimate goal is 5-star status.

For several reasons—volume, competition and exposure—California, Florida, Georgia and Texas are typically the states that produce the most top-rated talent. During the last four recruiting cycles (2017-20), that much has remained true.

But which state has developed the most 5-stars in that time frame? Also, what other states have had a few 5-stars enter the college game?

All data is from the 247Sports composite rankings. On-field production is not considered; this is strictly a measure of how talent is perceived coming out of high school.