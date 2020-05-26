Triple H Talks Ronda Rousey Possibly Returning to WWE and Her 'Fake Fights' Post

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

WWE executive Triple H made it clear Monday that WWE will welcome Ronda Rousey back with open arms if and when she wants to return to pro wrestling.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Triple H said WWE is eager to get the former Raw women's champion and UFC women's bantamweight champion back "as soon as she's ready."

"Of course, we want her. Of course, we do," Triple H said. "One of the greatest performers for us ever."

The Game added: "We still have a great relationship on everything [with Ronda], and when she is ready, absolutely [we'll have her back]."

Rousey's desire to return to wrestling was called into question last month when she appeared on the Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast. Rousey referred to some of WWE's fans as "f--king ungrateful" and took a shot at pro wrestling's legitimacy:

"I love the WWE. I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room. Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love choreography. I love acting. I love theater. Live theater and some of the last forms of live theater. But, I was doing basically part-time and I was away from home 200 days out of the year. And when I did get home, I was so sleep deprived cause you just don't have time to lay down."

When some fans took issue with the fact that Rousey called WWE "fake fights for fun," the former MMA star and Olympic bronze medalist in judo doubled down with the following tweet:

That has left many to wonder whether Rousey was being serious or simply building tension for an eventual return to WWE, which is something Triple H addressed: "I think Ronda's in a place in her personal life where she's figuring some things out. ... But, the thing with Ronda is you never know what she is saying. Is she attacking the business really or is she attacking the business because she knows that's what will light up the fans that love the business?"

Rousey made her official WWE debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble and had her first match at WrestleMania 34 when she and Kurt Angle defeated Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Ronda went on a dominant run after that, which saw her win the Raw women's title and go undefeated for a year. Her last match came at WrestleMania 35 last year when she, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair became the first women to be in the main event of WrestleMania.

Lynch won that match by pinning Rousey, who expressed a desire to take time away from WWE and start a family.

Rousey has given no true indication if or when she wants to return other than suggesting she would only work a part-time schedule if she does.

Regardless of what Rousey has said about the wrestling business, she is a big-time draw and crossover attraction, so it comes as little surprise that Triple H would be more than happy to welcome her back at some point.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).