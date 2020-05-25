Andre Drummond Leaves $1K Tip at Florida Restaurant for Server Kassandra Diaz

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond provided support to a restaurant in Florida amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Lois K. Solomon of the South Florida Sun Sentinel detailed, Drummond left a $1,000 tip on his $164.25 check at Che Restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida, on Sunday. The tip was for server Kassandra Diaz, who had to double-check with the Cavaliers center to make sure he intended to offer such a generous tip.

"He said, 'Of course, no problem,'" Jose Diaz, the restaurant's manager, said.

Solomon noted Diaz left a lengthy message on her Instagram account saying in part: "I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn't want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn't describe the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It's so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much."

Drummond responded to the message and said, "Thank you for being amazing."

Former Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots wide receiver Chad Johnson is no stranger to leaving tips like that at restaurants and challenged fellow athletes to follow Drummond's example:

Johnson recently tweeted a picture of the $1,000 tip he left on a $37.40 bill at Havana's Cuban Cuisine in Cooper City, Florida, with a message that said: "Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps. I LOVE YOU."

As for Drummond, the 2019-20 season is his eighth in the NBA. He was on the Detroit Pistons his entire career until they traded him to Cleveland in February. He is a three-time rebounding champion and two-time All-Star who was named to the 2015-16 All-NBA third team.