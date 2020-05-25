The Rock on Daughter Simone Training to Become WWE Superstar: 'She's Badass'

KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's promo skills are legendary, so it's little surprise he hyped up his daughter, Simone, as she embarks on a WWE career of her own.

"She goes in there and not only has big shoes to fill, and is aware of our family name, but she also has this desire to create her own path, which is the best part about it," he said in an interview with Access Hollywood (h/t Wrestling Inc's Brie Coder). "Also, she goes in humble, hungry and is a student every day. She just wants to learn. ... She's badass. Yes, she kicks ass."

His comments begin at the 53-second mark:

WWE announced in February that Simone had started training at its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Her family legacy in wrestling goes well beyond The Rock's time in the squared circle. Her great-grandfather, "High Chief" Peter Maivia, and grandfather, Rocky Johnson, are both WWE Hall of Famers.

Of course, having one of WWE's biggest stars ever for a dad comes with some benefits:

Simone will only be 19 in August, so fans will probably have to wait a few years before she makes her televised debut for NXT.