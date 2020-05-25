Report: UFC Has Stricter COVID-19 Protocols for UFC on ESPN 9 Card in Las Vegas

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, UFC President Dana White speaks at a news conference in New York. UFC 249 has been canceled after ESPN and parent company Disney stopped White's plan to keep fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic. After defiantly vowing for weeks to maintain a regular schedule of fights, White announced the decision to cease competition Thursday, April 9, on ESPN, the UFC's broadcast partner. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
The UFC is enforcing stricter COVID-19 testing and social distancing guidelines for its fighters ahead of Saturday's Fight Night event in Las Vegas.

According to a memo obtained by MMA Junkie's Nolan King, the UFC will require fighters and their corners to take two tests ahead of the bout, one upon their arrival at the hotel and another after Friday's weigh-in. They will also be expected to follow more stringent social distancing guidelines, including not leaving their hotel or having physical contact with anyone outside their camp.

"During this time, no athletes or cornermen will be permitted to leave the Athlete Hotel without express prior approval from the Nevada State Athletic Commission," the memo said of expectations of fighters after their Friday test.

           

