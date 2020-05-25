Chad Kelly '10 out of 10' on and off the Field, Says Colts HC Frank Reich

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

After a rough start to his professional career, Chad Kelly has done enough to impress the Indianapolis Colts coaching staff.

"Chad Kelly off the field has been as good as anybody I've been around," Colts head coach Frank Reich said on The Rich Eisen Show (via the Buffalo News). "He's been a 10 out of 10, off the field as well as on the field. I'm excited for him."

Kelly was arrested on a trespassing charge in 2018, which led to him being cut by the Denver Broncos and suspended for two games by the NFL. He also faced multiple lawsuits from incidents during his time in Denver.

This came after a college career that saw him dismissed from Clemson due to conduct detrimental to the team.

"Everybody knows Chad has had one or two issues off the field that put him on the outside," Reich said. He then noted the player's uncle, Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, convinced the coach to sign him.

