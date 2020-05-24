Nets to Open Practice Facility on Tuesday Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are planning to open their practice facility Tuesday, according to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy.

The move comes after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced professional sports organizations across the state are free to permit athletes to return for training.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

