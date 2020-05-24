Nets to Open Practice Facility on Tuesday Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2020

BROOKLYN, NY - OCTOBER 5: The Brooklyn Nets logo before the game against the Miami Heat during a preseason game on October 5, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are planning to open their practice facility Tuesday, according to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy

The move comes after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced professional sports organizations across the state are free to permit athletes to return for training.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

