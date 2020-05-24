5-Star DT Leonard Taylor Names Top 5 Featuring LSU, Auburn, Florida, More

Credit: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Five-star defensive tackle Leonard Taylor narrowed his list of schools to five finalists as he weighs his commitment for 2021.

Taylor is the No. 27 player and No. 3 DT in 247Sports' composite rankings. A native of Miami, he's still considering the Hurricanes along with Auburn, Florida, LSU and Tennessee.

The Gators appear to be the favorites, with four experts from 247Sports' all predicting Taylor will land in Gainesville.

Rivals.com's Rob Cassidy also wrote Florida is the "clear-cut leader": "Gators assistants David Turner, David Cooper and Brian Johnson have all built close relationships with the Miami Palmetto High School star, and Taylor has made plenty of trips to Gainesville over the past year."

While he's listed as a defensive tackle, Taylor's 6'4", 255-pound frame makes him look more like an edge-rusher. He moves like a defensive end or linebacker, too.

According to 247Sports, he finished with 68 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 11 sacks with Miami Palmetto High School in 2019.

Florida won 10 games and the Peach Bowl in Dan Mullen's first season. The team followed up in 2019 by finishing a 11-2, capping off the year with an Orange Bowl victory over Virginia.

After a pair of false dawns under Will Muschamp and Jim McElwain, the Gators are building something with more permanence with Mullen on the sideline. Florida already sits sixth in 247Sports' composite team rankings for 2021, so adding Taylor would be a boost to an already strong class.