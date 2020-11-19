Celtics Rumors: Enes Kanter Exercises $5 Million Contract Option

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter has exercised his $5 million contract option for the 2020-21 season, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.



Kanter averaged 8.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in his first season with the Celtics, his lowest scoring average since the 2012-13 season. While his per-minute numbers were in line with the rest of his career, he played just 16.9 minutes per game—also a low since 2012-13.

In the postseason, Kanter's numbers dipped even further as the Celtics leaned on Daniel Theis or chose to go small in most occasions.

"He's been pretty consistent with his ability to score in the paint and rebound the ball," coach Brad Stevens told reporters in January. "He's a really good rebounder, and he's got a wonderful touch."

Exercising his option always seemed like the most prudent bet. Kanter probably wasn't going to be overrun with lucrative offers given his solid but unspectacular play, and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic are making many players conservative about declining player options.

The NBA's cap is set at $109.1 million, flat from last season, as the league and players attempt to smooth losses over multiple seasons.

Kanter's role is well defined at this point. He'll come in the game, get quick buckets against second units and fare fine defensively against backup bigs. Once he's asked to defend starter-caliber centers, his defensive deficiencies become too great to keep him on the floor.

The Celtics aren't flush with productive big men, so having Kanter come in for a few minutes each night and contribute on the offensive end helps them in their quest to get over the hump after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season.