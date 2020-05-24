Brodie Lee Shines Despite Loss to Moxley, More AEW Double or Nothing Hot Takes

1 of 4

Credit: AEW

Brodie Lee entered Saturday's pay-per-view spectacular the subject of skepticism from AEW fans.

There was no denying his talent between the ropes but The Dark Order storyline, his mockery of Vince McMahon and The Exalted One nickname had failed to really connect with audiences the way such a prominent part of the product probably should.

That is why there were so many questions around his AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match against Jon Moxley. Did that bout really feel like a pay-per-view-worthy main event? Was Lee really on someone like Moxley's level? When would the company finally abandon The Dark Order once and for all?

Fans got the answers to the first two questions as Lee and Moxley tore the house down in a violent, physical championship encounter. After years stuck in the dark abyss of the WWE undercard, he silenced critics by turning in a performance that completely would have justified a title switch if AEW had seen fit.

There will be those who criticize beating Lee so early in his tenure but in defeat, Lee actually emerges stronger and more credible a threat to the title than he ever was as the Exalted One or the mysterious leader of wrestling's most scrutinized faction.

Lee took an ass-kicking at the hands of Moxley and kept fighting, a buzzsaw focused on earning the title he stole from the unhinged antihero of AEW. He took a huge bump through the stage, emerged bloody and still kicked out of a Paradigm Shift as if it was a basic, household clothesline.

He was a total badass, running on determination and adrenaline alone, before his body gave out on him and the official called for the bell. He never submitted. His destiny was determined for him by forces outside of himself and now, he has a valid and realistic claim to a rematch against Mox.

If anything, Lee's booking Saturday night solidified him as a talented main event big man whose prospects in AEW are limitless. A double-tough bastard in the same vein as the great Bruiser Brody, a comparison made by Tony Schiavone on commentary, Lee will be able to bounce back and recover extremely quickly because of the way his first loss in AEW was constructed.

He will thrive because of the loss and, hopefully, get to dance with Moxley one more time, sooner than later.